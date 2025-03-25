Illustration by Daniel Medina

The 21st century began in America with an all-time vote-counting fiasco in the 2000 presidential race, which ended in the still-controversial Bush v. Gore court case. Local, state, and national elections have been increasingly marred by mistakes and corruption ever since, resulting in a growing new crisis of voter confidence around “election integrity” issues.

Mainstream news outlets traditionally described “election integrity” dramas as a simplistic partisan phenomenon, under which Republicans use vote challenges to lower turnout and/or disenfranchise minorities, while Democrats toil endlessly to protect voter access and suppress “conspiracy theories” about election results. Reality is more complicated.

Throughout the 2000s, the Democratic Party has also relied heavily on legal challenges to keep the likes of Ralph Nader, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and No Labels from participating in elections — and we may expect more in the future — in an era in which increased turnout looks like it may favor Republicans. More than anything, voters are nervous about results thanks to significant post-Covid changes in how votes are counted, along with a growing list of embarrassing episodes, like New York’s 2021 mayoral election (in which 135,000 test ballots were mis-tabulated), touchscreen errors in local Pennsylvanian elections in 2019, and double-counted votes in New Jersey in 2022, among other results.

Now in North Carolina, the last undecided election of the 2024 cycle is coming down to a high-profile legal challenge over votes. Democrats are calling Republican Judge Jefferson Griffin’s lawsuit challenging last fall’s State Supreme Court vote results an effort to “disenfranchise” 65,000 voters,” and attorneys in both parties are calling on Griffin to drop his case.

Griffin, meanwhile, contends that the state of North Carolina for decades has counted votes of people who lacked ID or failed to fully register, improperly delivering a victory to Justice Alison Riggs. At minimum, the Griffin case offers a window into how unpleasantly approximate voting procedures appear to be in America. The timeline:

Nov. 5, 2024

Republican Jefferson Griffin, a judge on the North Carolina appeals court, appears to win a seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court. He has a 10,000-vote lead over Democratic Justice Allison Riggs (appointed to the position in 2023), although mail ballots that arrived Nov. 4-5 still need to be counted, as well as provisional ballots.

State Republican Chairman Jason Simmons declares victory the following day, but the number of remaining mail-in and provisional ballots that still needed to be counted is not known. A Griffin victory would give Republicans a 6-1 majority on the court.

Nov. 11, 2024

The race tightens. Griffin’s lead shrinks to 7,641, and there are still some 15,000 mail-in ballots that need to be counted: 3,700 in Riggs’ home base, Democratic Wake County (Raleigh-Durham area). In addition, there are more than 60,000 provisional ballots that remain uncounted.

Nov. 19, 2024

Griffin requests a recount after Riggs takes a 623-vote lead with nearly all counties reporting. Meanwhile, the Griffin and the North Carolina Republican Party file a lawsuit (see below) against the North Carolina Board of Elections. It says the board failed to provide lists of voters suspected of casting absentee and in-person ballots and those who utilized curbside voting on Election Day. It also asked for information on felony convictions and people who died, and the guidance given to counties dealing with these groups of people. In North Carolina, votes of dead people can be disqualified if cast before Election Day.

Riggs leads by 734 votes by the time the results head to a recount.

111824 Griffin Lawsuit 10.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Nov. 26, 2024

Voters receive notice that the Griffin campaign is challenging their votes. The Griffin campaign sends a postcard with a QR code notifying them of the challenge. Griffin is challenging the validity of 66,049 votes, including the votes of Riggs’ parents.

The vast majority of challenges, 60,273, according to court records, are based on incomplete registration forms that don’t include a driver’s license number or the last four digits of a social security number, which state law requires. However, “the state elections board had confusing registration forms that didn’t make it explicitly clear what information was mandatory,” writes WFAE politics reporter Steve Harrison in an analysis of the case.

(There are also people with incomplete registrations who voted on Election Day. But Griffin is not challenging those. He is only challenging people who voted by mail and during the state’s in-person early voting period. Those ballots are retrievable; the Election Day ballots are not.)

Griffin had previously made the same argument in August 2024 in a federal lawsuit against the Board of Elections, saying information on registration forms was required by the Help America Vote Act. A Trump-appointed federal judge rejected that argument in October 2024, saying the case belongs in state “common law courts” although “the court is not insensitive to Plaintiffs' concerns about election integrity and voter disenfranchisement. Nor is its decision in any way a stamp of approval on Defendants’ conduct,” the judge wrote. (See decision below.)

Griffin also challenges voters overseas and in the military who didn’t provide photo ID (5,509 voters), which has drawn the ire of veterans in this ad who accuse him of trying to steal the election:

Finally, Griffin challenges the votes of people board abroad who have never lived in North Carolina (267 voters), but whose parents do or had in the past.

Fed Oct. Order 4.27MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

December 3, 2024

Griffin requests a second recount before the first recount is complete. The results of the first recount still show Riggs with a 734-vote lead. However, both candidates have now lost 110 votes — which, amazingly, the local media simply notes as if it’s no big deal.

The second recount will be done by hand in 3% of precincts. Griffin must gain 35 votes to trigger a statewide recount by hand.

December 10, 2024

The state Board of Elections says there will not be a third recount after Griffin only gains 14 votes in a partial hand recount. Meanwhile, Griffin files a complaint with the BOE challenging the validity of 60,000 votes. The BOE announces it will have a hearing on Dec. 11.

December 11, 2024

The BOE votes 3-2 along party lines to reject Griffin’s complaint. The three Democrats on the board said voters had done nothing wrong. Here’s an exchange reported by WFAE between the board’s chairman, Alan Hirsch, and Griffin attorney Craig Schauer.

Hirsch: “They all believed that they were registered voters — is that correct?”

Schauer: “I don’t know what the individual voters believed, Mr. Chair.”

Hirsch: “Well, they came to vote, didn’t they?”

December 18, 2024

Griffin asks North Carolina’s Supreme Court to prohibit the BOE from certifying the election.

The petition says the state has required registration forms to provide driver’s licenses or social security numbers since 2004, and that photo ID has been required for absentee voters since 2018. From the petition:

The laws that should have governed this election were, therefore, established long before this election. The State Board simply chose to break the law. But the State Board of Elections is no super-legislature. It doesn’t get to make up its own rules, disregard state statutes, or rewrite the state constitution. Rather, the Board was required to discount votes that were cast in violation of state law.

121824 Grffin Nc Supreme Court 513KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

January 6, 2025

A federal judge — the same judge who ruled against Griffin in October — rules again that the case belongs in state court.

“Should a federal tribunal resolve such a dispute? This court, with due regard for state sovereignty and the independence of states to decide matters of substantial public concern, thinks not,” the decision says. Also from the ruling:



The state Board of Elections appeals the ruling.

1 6 2025 Order 492KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

1 7 2025 Usca Order (1) 72KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Order Granting Remand 45.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Petition To Remand To State Court 82.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

January 7, 2025

The North Carolina Supreme Court issues a stay that prohibits the state Board of Elections from certifying the election. It sets an expedited schedule for both sides to file their briefs.

010725 Nc Supreme Court 95.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

January 22, 2025

The state Supreme Court unanimously rejects Griffin’s petition to overturn the results, but only on procedural grounds. It rules that the matter needs to be in Superior (trial) Court before reaching the Supreme Court. A concurring opinion by three of the justices says Griffin has valid concerns, but that “no court has addressed the merits of petitioner’s claims. Nevertheless, if petitioner seeks to pursue his right to ensure that only lawful votes are counted and that the result of the election is accurate, he needs to follow the statutorily provided procedures.”

012225 Ncsupo Order And Opinions 392KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

February 4, 2025

The federal Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals rejects the BOE’s appeal of the Jan. 6 order, ruling that the case belongs in state court.

020425 Fed Appeals Order 155KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

February 7, 2025

A Superior Court judge in Wake County rules in favor of Riggs. The ruling says the BOE was “not in violation of constitutional provisions, was not in excess of statutory authority or jurisdiction of the agency, was made upon lawful procedure, and was not affected by other error of law."

Griffin, who has not addressed the media appeals the ruling. In the video above, Riggs speaks at an event called “Disenfranchised Disco” a few weeks before a state appeals court hearing.

March 20, 2025

A state appeals panel of two Republicans and one Democrat hears oral arguments in the case. The hearing lasts about 90 minutes (you can watch arguments above). The panel appears split. One Republican judge Fred Gore said he was troubled by the problems with the voter registration forms:

I see why we have this challenge. I’m talking about the fact that there are a certain number of ballots and voters who don’t have proper identification is troubling to me.

A Democratic Judge, Tobias Hampson, said he was bothered that Griffin is only challenging absentee/early voting ballots:

How is it not a severe burden to voters if you aren’t challenging in-person voting? You are challenging absentee ballots in certain counties. How does it not impose a significant burden across North Carolina, where we are only looking at certain ballots?

Griffin has declined to publicly address the litigation, but Republican Party Chairman Jason Simmons discusses it in the video above. In the video below, Riggs appears on CBS to discuss the hearing. Both videos are from March 20.