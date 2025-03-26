Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic.

We live in a political climate where nothing should surprise us anymore. And yet, we were treated to this Monday from Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic:

I have never seen a breach quite like this. It is not uncommon for national-security officials to communicate on Signal. But the app is used primarily for meeting planning and other logistical matters—not for detailed and highly confidential discussions of a pending military action. And, of course, I’ve never heard of an instance in which a journalist has been invited to such a discussion.

It is quite extraordinary. After all, “Bob Woodward has spent an entire career trying to infiltrate groups like this, so how could you possibly just been added to a group chat,” the New York Times’ Rachel Abrams said to Goldberg on The Daily podcast.

And yet, that’s what happened on March 11. Goldberg received a connection request on Signal from National Security Adviser Michael Waltz.

Two days later, he was part of a group chat that included a who’s who in the Trump Administration: Vice President JD Vance, Trump Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Director, Tulsi Gabbard, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The topic: Pending American military strikes on the Houthi terrorist militia in Yemen, which reportedly killed 53 people.

Goldberg worried he was being set up, possibly by foreign adversaries, or “a media-gadfly organization, the sort of group that attempts to place journalists in embarrassing positions,” he writes in The Atlantic.

It should go without saying—but I’ll say it anyway—that I have never been invited to a White House principals-committee meeting, and that, in my many years of reporting on national-security matters, I had never heard of one being convened over a commercial messaging app.

But of course he stayed in the chat. As he accurately told Abrams:

You become a journalist because the most interesting place on the planet is a closed door. I got to watch it, one way or the other.

Texts on the group chat debate the merits of attacking now or waiting a month. Vance advocates for waiting, but he’s “willing to support the consensus of the team.”

Hegseth wants to attack, arguing the administration looks decisive if the plans leak, and “we don’t get to start this on our own terms” if Israel strikes first or if its ceasefire with Gaza falls apart.

Then, on March 15 a “TEAM UPDATE” comes from Hegseth that says when the strikes will occur that day. Goldberg does not quote from the update or follow-up texts because “if they had been read by an adversary of the United States, could conceivably have been used to harm American military and intelligence personnel,” he writes in The Atlantic. However, he adds:

What I will say, in order to illustrate the shocking recklessness of this Signal conversation, is that the Hegseth post contained operational details of forthcoming strikes on Yemen, including information about targets, weapons the U.S. would be deploying, and attack sequencing.

The strikes on the Houthis occur as outlined in the group chat. What follows is a timeline of events and reactions since Goldberg’s revelations:

Monday, March 24 — 4:01 PM

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer calls for a congressional investigation into the leak. He says “the entire time [of the group chat discussion], nobody seemed to realize that a private citizen without security clearance had access to this conversation. Mr. President, this is one of the most stunning breaches of military intelligence [he has] read about in a very, very long time.”

Monday, March 24 — 5:17 PM

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries echoes Schumer’s calls for a congressional investigation and accuses the Trump administration of recklessness and incompetence. He also says of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, “he has got to be the most unqualified person to lead the Pentagon in American history,” adding:

This is reckless, irresponsible and dangerous. Who are some of these people that Donald Trump has put into the most sensitive national security positions in America. We were promised that Donald Trump was going to hire the very best. It’s all phony.

Monday, March 24 — 7:24 PM ET

House Speaker Mike Johnson praises the success of the strikes against the Houthis. He expresses his support and admiration for Waltz, saying he should not lose his job.

“Look, they’ve acknowledged that it was an error and they are correcting it.”

Monday, March 24 — 7:50 PM

Shortly after landing in Hawaii, Hegseth calls Goldberg “a deceitful and highly discredited so-called journalist who’s made a profession of peddling hoaxes time and time again to include the, I don’t know, the hoaxes of 'Russia, Russia, Russia, or the ‘fine people on both sides hoax,’ or ‘suckers and losers hoax.’ This is a guy that pedals in garbage.”

Hegseth insists that “nobody was texting war plans.”

Tuesday, March 25 — 9:16 AM

A day after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President Donald Trump had “the utmost confidence” in Waltz, Trump confirms that he is standing by Waltz, calling him “a good man” who “has learned a lesson.” He also claims that one of Waltz’s staffers added Goldberg to the chat.

Tuesday, March 25 — 10:21 AM ET to 12:38 PM ET

During a hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee — which was scheduled before The Atlantic’s revelations — Senator Mark Warner, D-VA, (in video above) interrogates Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe about their participation in the group chat. They both deny that any classified information was shared in the text chain.



Senator Ron Wyden, D-OR, (below) says he thinks there should be several resignations, starting with Waltz and Hegseth.



“Obviously reckless, obviously dangerous, both the mishandling of classified information and the deliberate destruction of federal records, potential crimes that ought to be investigated immediately.”

He then proceeds to question Gabbard and Ratcliffe, both of whom denied disclosing classified information.

“I have not participated in any Signal group chat or any other chat on another app that contained any classified information,” Gabbard said.

Tuesday, March 25 — 3:02 PM

Trump reaffirms his faith in Waltz while Waltz sits nearby in a room with U.S. ambassadors. He also states that his team is investigating how Goldberg gained access to the Signal chat. Trump says, “Our national security is stronger now than it’s ever been” and that “there was no classified information as I understand it.” He then defers to Waltz, who says:

The lesson is there’s a lot of journalists in this city who have made big names for themselves making up lies about this president whether it’s the Russia hoax or making up lies about Gold Star families, and [Goldberg] in particularly I’ve never met. Don’t know. Never communicated with, and we are looking into and reviewing how the heck he got into this room.

Trump is then asked if Waltz needs to apologize.

“No, I don’t think he should apologize,” Trump said. “I think he’s doing his best. It’s equipment and technology that’s not perfect, and probably he won’t be using it again, at least not in the very near future.”

Waltz confirms that is correct.

Wednesday, March 26

Gabbard, Ratcliffe and FBI Director Kash Patel are among officials appearing before the House Intelligence Committee to discuss global threats to the U.S. The hearing was scheduled before The Atlantic’s revelations.

“I used an appropriate channel to communicate sensitive information,” Ratcliffe said. “It was permissible to do so. I didn’t transfer any classified information.”