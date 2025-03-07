This week, the New York Post ran “$375B EPA slush fund handled by John Podesta gave billions to charities founded only months earlier.” The article revived a recent controversy involving $20 billion in disputed climate change funding moved by the EPA to the Citibank before inauguration, explaining that the money was distrubuted by former Special Climate Envoy John Podesta.

The news controversy started on February 12, 2025. New EPA administrator Lee Zeldin stirred the pot with a tweeted video announcement, claiming “We found the gold bars and they are now being recovered for you, the hardworking American taxpayer.”

What followed was a classic house-divided news phenomenon, in which conservative media focused on one set of true details, and blue-leaning media another. Zeldin said he acted in response to a Project Veritas video showing a Biden EPA official claiming “We’re on like, the Titanic, throwing gold bars off the edge.” In essence, the Biden administration moved $20 billion in funds designated for “climate change things” to Citibank, preventing the next administration from cutting them.

Was Biden right to make sure congressionally-obligated funds were spent, or was Zeldin right to try to recover the money?

The News Cycle

December 3rd, 2024

EPA official Brent Efron discusses how many billions he spends on climate change and explains the “gold bars” concept in the Project Veritas video:

'gold Bars' Epa Advisor Admits ‘insurance Policy’ Against Trump Funnels Billions To Climate Groups 45.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

January 29, 2025

Senate confirms Zeldin, a former New York congressman.

February 6th, 2025

EPA puts 168 EPA staffers on leave.

February 10th, 2025

Newly confirmed EPA chief Zeldin tweets a response to the Efron video, saying he’s directed staff to track the “bars” down.

February 12th

Zeldin tweets a “BIG UPDATE!” that includes his video address about finding the bars.

February 13-16, 2025

Reaction stories. Washington Post quickly runs feature about Zeldin’s claims using standard “without evidence” phrase. Politico runs a feature on February 14th saying the programs may be new, but featured “detailed work plans.” Some of those are featured below.

February 19, 2025

The Washington Free Beacon runs “DOGE Finds $2 Billion in Taxpayer Funds Earmarked for Stacey Abrams-Linked Group,” tying a group called Power Forward Communities and a parent organization called Rewiring America to $2 billion of the “gold bars” money. Georgia politician Stacey Abrams tweeted about Rewiring America and Power Forward Communities:

Power Forward’s 2023 990 form showed it with $100 in assets:

Power Forward Communities Inc 990 330KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

February 24, 2024

Power Forward Communities puts out a press release detailing where it intends to spend $539 million of its $2 billion grant. The document explains where money is meant to be spent (for instance, it pledges to spend $74 million building 900 homes). It also contains some curious lines. Power Forward has very little history, for instance, but the release notea “the members of the Power Forward Communities coalition” have “collectively deployed or invested over $100 billion in community-based housing.” The document:

Pfc Press Release Announcement 022425 67.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

March 5, 2025

The New York Post runs a story, “$375B EPA slush fund handled by John Podesta gave billions to charities founded only months earlier,” explaining that the disputed “gold bars money” was part of a $375 billion appropriation over which former Special Climate Envoy John Podesta had discretion.

The Backstory

1863

The National Bank Act of 1863 creates a template for financial agent agreements.

Nationalbankact1863 7.76MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

August 16th, 2022

Joe Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides the funding for the “gold bars” money.

Biden after speaking about the Inflation Reduction Act.

Remarks By President Biden At Signing Of H 449KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

April 4, 2024

Biden administration announces 8 recipients of Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund grants, part of an Inflation Reduction Act Award.

Biden Harris Administration Announces $20 Billion In Grants To Mobilize Private Capital And Deliver 127KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

August, 2024

The “Clean Communities Investment Accelerator” workplan.

Ccia Workplan Ofn 781KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

August 19, 2024

The workplan for Climate United, one of the larger recipients.

Climteunitedplan 664KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

September 13, 2024

Snapshot of website for Climate United, recipient of $7 billion in funds, from last fall. It has undergone recent changes.