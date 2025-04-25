Racket News

Halsey Burks
If I can’t deploy service members with diabetes because I can’t guarantee insulin to them, how the hell am I supposed to guarantee hormones? They’re nondeployable…therefore not fit for winning our nation’s wars.

Airish
Thirty year Army veteran here. I can assure you that not a single solitary military commander in the history of the world has ever thought, “having transgender soldiers on my roster is going to improve my unit’s readiness.” These are always going to be problems that drain attention away from what is actually important. Some dude wanting to be a chick should do so on his own time, not the military’s. Sorry to be a “bigot,” I guess. But it’s absolutely the truth.

