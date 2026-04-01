Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
j juniper's avatar
j juniper
4d

It is why I removed several vital-to-today's-social-experiment apps from my phone.

My eventual plan after retirement is to go the second story of my home and throw my phone out the window. Seeing it shatter into a million pieces is kind of a bizarre fantasy of mine.

One has to dream.

Reply
Share
15 replies
Vince's avatar
Vince
4d

The portion of this discussing the Sovok interested me. I am in a large progressive California firm that is hypersensitive to workplace conduct or speech that could give rise to claims of hostile work environment etc.

When I find myself in one of those random workplace encounters in which I am supposed to chat, I endeavor to find the blandest topics upon which to blather. Weather and traffic are the reliable choices. Nobody is compelled to hear my opinions about anything. The chilling effect is cryogenic.

Reply
Share
4 replies
184 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture