Ben O'Neill
As with all of these financial manias, the goal is to get the big pension funds to come on board so that you are "too big to fail" (i.e., you can pressure that government for a bail you when it all comes crashing down). The people leading the charge are well aware of 2001, 2008, 2020 --- they know the game: privatise the profits and socialise the losses.

"Data centers in the middle of nowhere are useless without AI."

While I agree with the overall thrust of the article, this one isn't quite true. Even aside from AI, demand for cloud resources has generally continued to increase, and it mostly doesn't matter where those are physically located.

Now that being said, the kind of hardware fine tuned for AI is often not optimal for general purpose computing. It's not going to be a 1 to 1, turnkey conversion. Still, the data centers themselves have SOME value in a post-AI market. Is it in the zillions like it's being rated now? No. But it's not nothing.

