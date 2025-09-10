Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JD Free's avatar
JD Free
10hEdited

We were told in no uncertain terms that one could not mention anything other than guns in response to the Annunciation Catholic shooting. The shooter's delusions were off-limits.

Now we're told that the killer's mental health is the only relevant aspect of this story, and any law-enforcement angles (and the killer's overt racism) are off-limits. One wonders how coverage would shift if Iryna Zarutska was shot instead of being stabbed!

The difference between Jordan Neely and Decarlos Brown is one Daniel Penny, and the Left hates Penny and laments his exoneration. Even George Floyd was on the path to becoming Decarlos Brown, and we have to look at his big ugly mug on murals all over the country now.

But the real problem isn't that these repeat offenders roam free. It's the cocktail of identity politics, non-agency, resentment, and permissiveness that has increased the number of Decarlos Browns in our society by orders of magnitude over what it could be.

No wonder they want to blame the guns.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
67 replies
SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
10h

It's the height of hypocrisy (and hilarity) to claim the right is "making this political" when the left was responsible for the "Summer of Love" after George Floyd.

And I'm not the only one who noticed which story got wall-to-wall coverage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
383 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture