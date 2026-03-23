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DSB's avatar
DSB
7h

The same Judge Boasberg who was the presiding judge when FISC accepted a falsified submission from the FBI on Carter Page? Shouldn't that have been part of your comment on the matter?

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James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
7h

The Dems surely don’t read bills. ICE was fully funded through the “big beautiful bill” so them holding the TSA hostage is a seriously moot point but you’d never know that by the talking heads on TV. If you waited in a 3-4 hour line at an airport recently or even missed a flight and still vote for these morons then you deserve each other.

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