FBI Director Kash Patel testifies during a Senate Intelligence Committee on March 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The MAGA takeover of tools used to spy on President Donald Trump’s campaign has not led to the dismantling of America’s surveillance state. Instead the Swamp’s new leaders are working to keep certain levers of its spying apparatus intact and hidden.

As Trump’s intelligence chiefs briefed Congress this week, new documentation revealed they have presided over an increased number of searches involving Americans’ data compared to former President Joe Biden’s team.

The FBI told Congress in a letter last week the number of its searches about Americans in a foreign intelligence database shot up 34 percent in 2025 as compared to the final year of the Biden administration. The shock statistic, unearthed by The Record, has gotten little attention in Washington.

The FBI likes it that way.