Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Racket News

"The Mask of the Red Death"

Short story excerpt from America This Week episode 114, "The Masque of the Red Death," by Edgar Allan Poe
Matt Taibbi
and
Walter Kirn
Dec 08, 2024
∙ Paid
18
1
Share
Illustrated by Daniel Medina

Read the Story

Listen to the Full Episode

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Racket News
America This Week
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Matt Taibbi
Walter Kirn
Writes Unbound Subscribe
Recent Episodes
America This Week, December 06, 2024: "The Immaculate Pardon"
  Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
"I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream"
  Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
America This Week, November 22, 2024: "Gambling With Nukes"
  Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
A Horseman in the Sky
  Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
America This Week November , 2024: "The Insanity Era Dies. What's Next?"
  Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County
  Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
America This Week November 1, 2024: "The Celebrated New York Times Election Week Hit Job"
  Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn