Share this postRacket News"The Main Death"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Racket NewsSubscribe to watch"The Main Death"Walter and Matt discuss Dashiell Hammett's short story, "The Main Death." Excerpt from ATW episode 125. Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnMar 02, 2025∙ Paid28Share this postRacket News"The Main Death"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore121ShareIllustrated by Daniel MedinaRead the Short StoryListen to the Full EpisodeListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inAmerica This WeekWelcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading. Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeMatt TaibbiWalter KirnWrites Unbound SubscribeRecent EpisodesAmerica This Week, Feb 28, 2025: "America Breaks from Europe"Feb 28 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn"The Fatalist" Feb 23 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, Feb 21, 2025: "Looking Back on Trump's First Month"Feb 21 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn"Angel Fire"Feb 16 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, Feb 14, 2025: "The Government is a Giant Pile of Dung"Feb 14 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn"The Story of an Hour"Feb 9 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, Feb 7, 2025: "The Big Store: Politico, USAID, and Managed Reality."Feb 7 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn