"The Magic Shop," by H.G. Wells

Share this post"The Magic Shop," by H.G. Wellswww.racket.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Racket NewsSubscribe to watch"The Magic Shop," by H.G. WellsExcerpt from America This Week, Episode 86Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnApr 30, 2024∙ Paid67Share this post"The Magic Shop," by H.G. Wellswww.racket.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther16ShareListen to the Full EpisodeRead "The Magic Shop""The Magic Shop" illustrated by Daniel Medina Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inAmerica This WeekWelcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading. Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeMatt TaibbiWalter KirnWrites Unbound SubscribeRecent EpisodesAmerica This Week, April 26, 2024: "The Magic Weekend"Apr 26 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, April 19, 2024: "To Build a Surveillance State." Apr 19 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, April 12, 2024: "NPR's Greatest Hits."Apr 12 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, April 5, 2024: “The Nine Billion RFK Answers Ignored”Apr 5 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, March 29, 2024: "MSNBC Loses Its Nose Over Ronna"Mar 29 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, March 22, 2024: "Swimming in the Deep State is Kind of Awesome"Mar 22 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, March 15, 2024: “A Circle of Censorious Friends”Mar 15 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn