Share this postRacket News"The Funeral"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Racket NewsSubscribe to watch"The Funeral"Walter and Matt discuss "The Funeral," by Kate Wilhelm. Excerpt from America This Week, episode 132Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnApr 27, 2025∙ Paid11Share this postRacket News"The Funeral"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore31ShareIllustrated by Daniel MedinaRead the StoryListen to the Full EpisodeListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inAmerica This WeekWelcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading. Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeMatt TaibbiWalter KirnWrites Unbound SubscribeRecent EpisodesAmerica This Week, Apr 25, 2025: "Globalism Tells The Truth About the Future, For Once"Apr 25 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn"Concerning the BodyGuard"Apr 20 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, Apr 18, 2025: "Harvard vs. The Trump-Monster"Apr 18 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnFaith of Our FathersApr 13 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, Apr 11, 2025: "We Did Get Fooled Again"Apr 11 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week Monday Night Livestream Apr 8 • Matt TaibbiAmerica This Week, Apr 4, 2025: "Tariffs, the Battle in Seattle, and the Triumphant Return of Thomas Friedman, Villain" Apr 4 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn