"The Fatalist"

Walter and Matt discuss "The Fatalist," by Mikhail Lermontov
Matt Taibbi
and
Walter Kirn
Feb 23, 2025
Illustrated by Daniel Medina

Book Iv The Second Extract From Pechorin's Diary The Fatalist
Matt Taibbi
Walter Kirn
