The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County

Mark Twain's great take on fraud, "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County." Excerpt from America This Week #111
Matt Taibbi
and
Walter Kirn
Nov 03, 2024
27
3
illustrated by Daniel Medina

Read the Short Story

Listen to the Full Episode

America This Week
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Matt Taibbi
Walter Kirn
