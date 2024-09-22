Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Racket News

"The Blood of the Martyrs"

Short story excerpt from ATW 105, The Blood of the Martyrs," by Stephen Vincent Benét
Matt Taibbi
and
Walter Kirn
Sep 22, 2024
∙ Paid
8
Share
Illustration by Daniel Medina

Read the Short Story

Listen to the Full Episode

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Racket News
America This Week
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Matt Taibbi
Walter Kirn
Writes Unbound Subscribe
Recent Episodes
America This Week, September 20, 2024: "The Blood of the Apparent Martyrs."
  Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
"Goodbye, My Brother"
  Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
America This Week, September 13, 2024: "Goodbye, My Rights"
  Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
"Sredni Vashtar"
  Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
America This Week, September 6, 2024: "Hall of Political Mirrors"
  Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
“In Dreams Begin Responsibilities”
  Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
America This Week, August 30, 2024: "The Campaign Rebrand"
  Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn