Share this post"The Blood of the Martyrs"www.racket.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Racket NewsSubscribe to watch"The Blood of the Martyrs"Short story excerpt from ATW 105, The Blood of the Martyrs," by Stephen Vincent BenétMatt Taibbi and Walter KirnSep 22, 2024∙ Paid41Share this post"The Blood of the Martyrs"www.racket.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther8ShareIllustration by Daniel MedinaRead the Short StoryListen to the Full EpisodeListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inAmerica This WeekWelcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading. Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeMatt TaibbiWalter KirnWrites Unbound SubscribeRecent EpisodesAmerica This Week, September 20, 2024: "The Blood of the Apparent Martyrs."Sep 20 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn"Goodbye, My Brother"Sep 15 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, September 13, 2024: "Goodbye, My Rights"Sep 13 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn"Sredni Vashtar"Sep 8 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, September 6, 2024: "Hall of Political Mirrors"Sep 6 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn“In Dreams Begin Responsibilities” Sep 1 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, August 30, 2024: "The Campaign Rebrand" Aug 30 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn