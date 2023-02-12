Just wanted to thank the overwhelming number of people who responded to the call for freelance help yesterday. I’ve reached out to some already, others will be hearing from us in the next days, but in general, the breadth and intensity of the response is humbling. It seems a lot of people are feeling the same frustrations, and want to lend a hand. Thanks again, and we’ll try to respond to as many letters as we can in the next week or so, before getting to work, hopefully with your help.
Thank You
