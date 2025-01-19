Playback speed
"Tall Tales from the Mekong Delta"

Short story excerpt from America This Week, episode 119 - "Tall Tales from the Mekong Delta," by Kate Braverman
Matt Taibbi
and
Walter Kirn
Jan 19, 2025
Illustrated by Daniel Medina

Read the Story

Listen to the Full Episode

Racket News
America This Week
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Matt Taibbi
Walter Kirn
