Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. testified before the House Weaponization of Government Committee yesterday, ostensibly about censorship. Having sat in the same chair and experienced the same questioning from the same members on the same topic, I expected things to get weird. But I’m not sure I’ve never seen anything as bizarre as the spectacle that broke out in that hearing room. (For a new Twitter Files by Andrew Lowenthal on the subject they were supposed to discuss, click here or here).