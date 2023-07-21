Twitter Files Extra: The Democrats' War on RFK, Jr
After Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. faces contentious questioning in the House, a look back at requests to Twitter involving the presidential candidate
Yesterday witnessed another bizarre display of cartoon authoritarianism on the part of the Democratic Party, as members beat up one of their own presidential candidates, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, in a hearing of the House Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.
