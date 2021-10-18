In preparation for a new segment I’m working on for the site, I’m looking for someone with experience submitting FOIA requests, preferably at both the state and federal level.
Ideally the person would both be able to generate requests on his or her own initiative (i.e. would be able to come up with ideas for requests) and would also be amenable to sending out requests and managing correspondence in coordination with me or another reporter.
This would be a regular thing and we would compensate the right person accordingly. We’d like to see some examples of past work in this area. Please reply to taibbi@substack.com or reply in comments.
Thank you!
Seeking: FOIA Writer
