Ronna McDaniel and MSNBC: Ultimate Schadenfreude?
Surely this is the funniest media story of the year?
The following three things were obvious before MSNBC puked on itself in its public divorce with former RNC chief Ronna McDaniel, but aren’t we glad the network didn’t notice? More later, but briefly:
Maybe you should hire journalists instead of politicians as on-air personalities.
You gush like bukkake-porn actresses when any of your huge stable of fingernail-pulling ex-spooks like John Brennan comes on air, or Iraq war sales-goons like Nicolle Wallace, but Ronna McDaniel is a bridge too far?
You are rolling out “ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY” chyrons in reference to your own hiring decision. Do you know how funny this is?
Potsmokers of America, your try-not-to-laugh-challenges: the Chris Hayes react, the Lawrence O’Donnell react, the Joy Ann Reid react, the Morning Joe react… TV hasn’t been this funny since Ren and Stimpy. NBC, keep being you!
I thought Joy Reid and Maddow were gonna scissor to celebrate.
Thank goodness they're not keeping Ronna McDaniel on, audiences may have been fed politically motivated lies! Could you imagine?