The following three things were obvious before MSNBC puked on itself in its public divorce with former RNC chief Ronna McDaniel, but aren’t we glad the network didn’t notice? More later, but briefly:

Maybe you should hire journalists instead of politicians as on-air personalities.

You gush like bukkake-porn actresses when any of your huge stable of fingernail-pulling ex-spooks like John Brennan comes on air, or Iraq war sales-goons like Nicolle Wallace, but Ronna McDaniel is a bridge too far?