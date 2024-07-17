The seemingly unsustainable pace of paradigm-altering breaking news developments continued today, as the future of President Joe Biden is suddenly up in the air after a series of high-profile defections within the Democratic Party. Also, the story of the Trump assassination attempt evolved significantly in the last 24 hours, with new news about an armed confrontation with local police and suspect Thomas Brooks well before the fatal shooting began. Walter Kirn and I will review all this, plus give details on interviews from the convention, including a witness from the Butler rally and wild conspiratorial rumors in Milwaukee.

Click here for YouTube.

Click here for Rumble.

Or visit @mtaibbi. See you all soon!