RNC Day 3 Livestream, 6 pm ET, 5 pm CT: Biden Emergency, Assassination Conspiracies, More
Catching up on big news in the Democratic campaign, plus live look-ins at the RNC, possibly including
The seemingly unsustainable pace of paradigm-altering breaking news developments continued today, as the future of President Joe Biden is suddenly up in the air after a series of high-profile defections within the Democratic Party. Also, the story of the Trump assassination attempt evolved significantly in the last 24 hours, with new news about an armed confrontation with local police and suspect Thomas Brooks well before the fatal shooting began. Walter Kirn and I will review all this, plus give details on interviews from the convention, including a witness from the Butler rally and wild conspiratorial rumors in Milwaukee.
Click here for YouTube.
Click here for Rumble.
Or visit @mtaibbi. See you all soon!
Although the Secret Service Director said “the buck stops with me” - clearly it doesn’t- it actually stops with Mayorkas and the President.
When will investigators let the public know how many bullets were found in the body of Crooks and in the area where he died? Also is there an autopsy on Crooks and the Fireman? When will all the bullets fired at the grandstand be accounted for? This is becoming a JFK fiasco the longer everything takes.