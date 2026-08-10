Re: Typo
The AOC piece is missing a line.
Readers just received a draft that in part reads:
“George Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, commencing an all-out blitz by NGOs, whole ranges of things.”
The actual line is:
“George Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, commencing an all-out blitz by NGOs, politicians like AOC, and media to force America to change the way it talked about whole ranges of things.”
Apologies, not sure how that one happened. It’s been updated.
AOC and the entire “legacy” media which functions as a “Fifth Column” and not a part of the “Fourth Estate.” Thanks for the clarification, Matt.
Thanks for clarifying. Makes much more sense now.