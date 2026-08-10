Readers just received a draft that in part reads:

“George Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, commencing an all-out blitz by NGOs, whole ranges of things.”

The actual line is:

“George Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, commencing an all-out blitz by NGOs, politicians like AOC, and media to force America to change the way it talked about whole ranges of things.”

Apologies, not sure how that one happened. It’s been updated.