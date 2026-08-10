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Eileen Thornton Renda's avatar
Eileen Thornton Renda
13hEdited

AOC and the entire “legacy” media which functions as a “Fifth Column” and not a part of the “Fourth Estate.” Thanks for the clarification, Matt.

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Secret Squirrel's avatar
Secret Squirrel
13h

Thanks for clarifying. Makes much more sense now.

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