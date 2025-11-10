On Friday, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation anchor Andrew Nichols tossed to correspondent Caroline Barghout in Edgewood, British Columbia for one of the most uncomfortable on-site TV reports ever. Barghout spends an agonizing minute and six seconds searching for creative ways to deliver a story about the Canadian government gunning down 330 ostriches without using key words like “kill” or “dead.”

Barghout’s standup script would deserve its own exhibit in the Newseum, if the place still existed:

Right now, it is very quiet here. Uh, it’s actually eerily quiet. We had been here a few times over the past few weeks, and we always would see ostriches, and now we’re not seeing ostriches. And as you mentioned, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has said that it has completed the cull of the ostriches.

The correspondent wasn’t finished: