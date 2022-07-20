TK Japan!

Notes from the editor’s desk, as the next few days will be interesting ones here at TK.

First of all, as some of you know, in an episode for which I feel I can’t apologize enough, last week’s effort at a Callin discussion flamed out due to a connectivity loss. I’ll be holding a new discussion this Friday at 4:00 about the Great Military Rebrand article, with guest Christopher Mott, whose terrific paper on the subject can be found here. It’s a rich topic, so I hope many of you can come out (and I promise not to risk a disconnect this time).

Secondly, to complete another unfulfilled plan from last week, I’m going to be live-blogging tomorrow’s boffo primetime January 6th hearing, set to begin at 8 p.m. EST. I haven’t live-blogged for ages, and I know most people now either tweet or do live audio commentary, but I want to experiment with writing a running draft in real time, among other things as a dry run for campaign season next year, when I’d like to play around with some new formats. I’ll send out a link to the new post tomorrow ahead of the hearing, which will be refreshed as the night progresses.

Lastly, in an effort to give some shape and regularity to the subscriber experience, I’ll be trying a new end-of-week column. The idea is to compile the week’s biggest/most overlooked American news stories into a readable regular summary, which we’ll be translating into a few other languages (the translations will appear on separate pages, so as not to clog your feed). I always liked the idea of a column trying to explain America to the rest of the world, thinking it might be funniest of all for American audiences. So, if that shows up here this week, don’t be alarmed, and please don’t be shy about telling me the column doesn’t work, either. You’re the boss here, but I thought this might be cool to try.

In any case, thanks so much again for your continued support, and hope you’ll check in the rest of this week.