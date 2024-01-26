Note to Readers: On the Border Protests
I may want to travel to cover the "Take Our Border Back" convoy for Racket. If you know anyone who's going, please let me know...
Readers may have noticed I’ve been a bit quiet lately, trying to finish today’s articles. With that done, I’m headed back out on the trail, with South Carolina planned next. However, the standoff in Texas is interesting, and the “Take Our Border Back” convoy protest sounds like something I may want to report on in person. If you know anyone who’s planning to go and doesn’t mind a having journalist tag along for a leg, please let me know. I want more watch-and-see in Racket this year, and though the campaign will provide plenty of that, there are other things happening. In either case, thanks for your time.
Honk honk! Watch out for Ray Epps, Patriot Front, and other feds.
Very glad you have decided to cover this!
And HOLD THE LINE!