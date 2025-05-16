Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Drippy G's avatar
Drippy G
5h

I never knew I was addicted to this show until this week.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 replies
Ken D.'s avatar
Ken D.
5h

just don't cut out the typewriter SFX

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
207 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture