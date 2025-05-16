There was no America This Week live show Monday night, and Walter and I didn’t tape one for today, either. We apologize, though this is entirely on me.

Beginning next week, we’re reconfiguring the show, likely beginning with a change of schedule. The Monday night livestream was introduced in response to mounting pre-election coverage. Those dynamics are different now. We’re likely to retain two episodes each week, but the focus and format will see changes, we think for the better. Those will be announced at the beginning of the week.

Again, apologies for multiple inconveniences in what has been a difficult week.