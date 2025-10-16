I apologize for Racket readers for my recent absence. I had an accident at the end of the last week, taking a fall after losing keys and trying to break into my own house. I was unconscious for a few minutes. Apparently upon waking I knew my date of birth and name, but not the current President (!). EMTs and a nearby hospital took good care of me, ruled out uglier possibilities, and sent me home with a concussion.

I thought I’d be right back, certainly in time for this week’s chats with Walter, but an attempt to come back last weekend queered things, and it took four days lying in a dark room to get the pain down from a surprising 7-8 level to a 2. I can type now and be the slower half of a conversation with my ten-year-old, but Walter and I have agreed to re-start America This Week Monday, not tomorrow. Apologies to Racket subscribers, but the worst is past and there’s more to come perhaps sooner than later, as I still owe a book review among other things.

My lesson from this week: if you’re older and have kids, act like it. Beware of thoughts like, “When I was 22 I could make this jump without a problem.” You’re not 22, you’re one of earth’s most dangerous animals, middle-aged and delusional. Apologies for being that person, and thanks to friends and family for their indulgence and care through this less-than-fun ordeal. See you all soon.