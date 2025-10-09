Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Ack's avatar
Andrew Ack
40m

Did you also see her scream “Get out of my fucking shot” live to one of her staffers. She is truly insane. There is a treasure trove on this one. She has zero self control. And hilariously she will probably win the CA governor’s race because they are so stupid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Alison Bull's avatar
Alison Bull
41m

When that clip floated through my feed I thought at first they were casting a Misery remake.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
87 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture