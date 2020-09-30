Note to Readers
With the aim of creating more content for the site, I'm looking to hire someone with technical expertise
To my subscribers,
First of all, thank you for your continued support. Substack has been a life-changing experience. I feel lucky to be working for all of you.
Given the success of the venture, I’m hoping to add new features to the site. There may be a few superficial changes coming in the near future (including a new name, though I’m still mulling suggestions there). In the hopes of developing some other types of content, I’m looking for someone with video and/or web editing experience, to help me develop interactive features for the site. This would be paid, part-time work.
I’m writing to you all because I’m looking for someone who might share the sensibility of the venture. If any of you know anyone who might be a fit, please write to me at taibbi@substack.com.
Thank you again, and please take care.
Sincerely,
Matt
Thank you for the excellent content. Looking forward to your growth that benefits us all.
As a severely hearing impaired subscriber, please consider accessibility for the deaf and hearing impaired in any improvements you do. The deaf and hearing impaired need to have access to information like everyone else, but much of the media falls short of inclusion. Often some one recommends something to me, and I find I am unable to get the benefit. It will be a joy to me if as your plans are realized that they are something I can use too.