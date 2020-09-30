To my subscribers,

First of all, thank you for your continued support. Substack has been a life-changing experience. I feel lucky to be working for all of you.

Given the success of the venture, I’m hoping to add new features to the site. There may be a few superficial changes coming in the near future (including a new name, though I’m still mulling suggestions there). In the hopes of developing some other types of content, I’m looking for someone with video and/or web editing experience, to help me develop interactive features for the site. This would be paid, part-time work.

I’m writing to you all because I’m looking for someone who might share the sensibility of the venture. If any of you know anyone who might be a fit, please write to me at taibbi@substack.com.

Thank you again, and please take care.

Sincerely,

Matt