Note to Readers

Correction.

Matt Taibbi

Jul 28, 2024

The previous article contained a video that is may be unreliable. It has been removed, and a notation has been put in noting the mistake. I apologize for the error.
I admire your concern for the truth. It takes time and effort that others don't have to expend. Nice guys finish last? Maybe. But they finish best.
So refreshing to subscribe to a resource that promptly updates the readers when new information is discovered.