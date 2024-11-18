A note on the America This Week livestream tonight. In an effort to make the show more accessible, it will appear @WalterKirn on X/Twitter, and on the Substack app. You’ll receive an email telling you when the show goes live on Notes, which you can access via a link in that letter. For those wondering, we’re trying to compensate for my Twitter account shrinking to keyhole size after I opened my trap post-Twitter Files. I may deserve the karma, but Walter and ATW listeners do not. See you tonight!