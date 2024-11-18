Note on Tonight's ATW Livestream: 8 pm ET, also on Substack
Trying new things to make the show more accessible.
A note on the America This Week livestream tonight. In an effort to make the show more accessible, it will appear @WalterKirn on X/Twitter, and on the Substack app. You’ll receive an email telling you when the show goes live on Notes, which you can access via a link in that letter. For those wondering, we’re trying to compensate for my Twitter account shrinking to keyhole size after I opened my trap post-Twitter Files. I may deserve the karma, but Walter and ATW listeners do not. See you tonight!
Matt, you have 1.9 million Twitter followers and every link I have ever shared on X for your Substack articles has been fine. I use X because I support free speech and Elon. Obviously, I also support you. I try to avoid Youtube entirely like I do Facebook and Google search.
As long as you continue to stream on Rumble & YouTube, please 🙏🏼 At the moment, the streaming functionality on both X & Substack is terrible — virtually impossible to run in the background if you’re out & about streaming to your phone (at least on Apple iOS; not sure about Android), and it seems neither retain/offer the footage for post-livestream on-demand playback/rewind.