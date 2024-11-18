ATW Livestream Tonight at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT
Election Day was nearly two weeks ago, but according to the Associated Press, California has only tabulated about 93% of its election results. At this rate, they should be done counting by next Thanksgiving.
Walter Kirn and I will be hosting another Monday episode of America This Week tonight at 8:00 PM ET. We’ll be discussing the fallout from the presidential election, as well as Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski’s recent pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago. Will there be another court-mandated guest appearance from Rachel Maddow? Tune in to find out!
Watch on YouTube below.
Or visit @mtaibbi on Twitter.
I will take as many bonus ATW’s as Matt and Walter want to give us!
Joe and Mika visited Hitler. Wonder how that went.