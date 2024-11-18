Election Day was nearly two weeks ago, but according to the Associated Press, California has only tabulated about 93% of its election results. At this rate, they should be done counting by next Thanksgiving.



Walter Kirn and I will be hosting another Monday episode of America This Week tonight at 8:00 PM ET. We’ll be discussing the fallout from the presidential election, as well as Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski’s recent pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago. Will there be another court-mandated guest appearance from Rachel Maddow? Tune in to find out!



Watch on YouTube below.

Watch on Rumble Here

Or visit @mtaibbi on Twitter.