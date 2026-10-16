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Martin Hackworth's avatar
Martin Hackworth
1d

I think that he has become, comfortably numb.

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JT in Indy's avatar
JT in Indy
1d

Roger Waters is desperate to be relevant. Alas, he’s not. He’s also an idiot asshole.

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