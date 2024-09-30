First of all, I want to apologize to Racket readers for only just publishing my “Rescue the Republic” speech. I meant to send it out as I went onstage, but the final version is considerably different from what I first wrote.

I have a different text that was meant to be read rather than heard, which I’ll release as soon as I can. It’s been a long week and I only just made it back to my hotel.

I want to thank the RTR organizers, Bret and Matt, and also my friend Walter Kirn, who finished the event with a rousing short speech — his time was cut — about the journey we’ve traveled from “If I Had a Hammer” to John Kerry’s “hammer it out of existence” tirade against the First Amendment. In other words, we went from If I Had a Hammer to If They Had a Hammer.

I feel very grateful to Racket subscribers today, and to my wife and children who traveled to Washington. Hug your kids and loved ones, and have a good night. More in this space tomorrow.