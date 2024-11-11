Humorously serious response to the rhetorical end question in today’s “Ding, Dong, the Cult is Dead” article. Is it safe to laugh? Some readers offered a cautious yes, believing the defeat decisive. Others noted outpatients still run universities, public schools, and the media, and will be difficult to dislodge from federal bureaucracies. I’d be more confident in siding with the first group, but the Greatest Work of Human Art makes me worry the cult is only playing dead.

It’s a trick. Get an axe: