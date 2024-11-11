Ding, Dong, the Cult is Dead!
The national mass psychosis is finally dealt a blow, making it safe to be sane again
A would-be “ally” begged The Nation’s Justice correspondent Elie Mystal not to “make us feel invisible and unwanted” after the election. “There are so many white people like me, a woman, who joined this work for the first time this year,” she wrote. “We tried...”
Mystal’s furious response:
Somebody who is in a better head space than me right now come do this person’s emotional labor because I CANNOT RIGHT NOW
There’s no such thing as “emotional labor.” Labor is labor. If you think emotions are labor, you’ve either never had a real job, or you belong to an organization in which expiating guilt to avoid excommunication really is work, like the Catholic Church or MSNBC. The attempt to expand the latter concept to all America hit a speed bump last week, and the faithful have no one left to punish. Early Scientology called their penance ritual “overboarding,” and the seas this weekend are thick with thrashing cancelers. It’s incredible:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Racket News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.