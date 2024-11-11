After Trump’s win, pundits are wonder how to create a “prodemocracy” Joe Rogan, or a Rogan in a “feminist direction”

A would-be “ally” begged The Nation’s Justice correspondent Elie Mystal not to “make us feel invisible and unwanted” after the election. “There are so many white people like me, a woman, who joined this work for the first time this year,” she wrote. “We tried...”

Mystal’s furious response:

Somebody who is in a better head space than me right now come do this person’s emotional labor because I CANNOT RIGHT NOW

There’s no such thing as “emotional labor.” Labor is labor. If you think emotions are labor, you’ve either never had a real job, or you belong to an organization in which expiating guilt to avoid excommunication really is work, like the Catholic Church or MSNBC. The attempt to expand the latter concept to all America hit a speed bump last week, and the faithful have no one left to punish. Early Scientology called their penance ritual “overboarding,” and the seas this weekend are thick with thrashing cancelers. It’s incredible: