Continuing in the long tradition of Thomas Friedman-themed contests (e.g. “Most Meaningless Graph” and “Come Up With the Ultimate Thomas Friedman Porn Title”), the just-published Friedman article offers an autographed Rollie Fingers jersey to the author of the best set of “Mean Mr. Mustache” lyrics, to the tune of the Beatles song. I neglected to note, please send submissions to taibbi@substack.com, or tweet @mtaibbi. BTW, feel free to inquire, I always send the prizes with these things. Thanks, and happy writing…
Discussion about this post
No posts
Sorry I'm just trying to post this note somewhere where Matt or the staff there will see it.
https://www.chrisbrunet.com/p/his-name-was-seth-rich-part-2-wikileaks
A different piece of the whole Russiagate Hillary's emails. etc. Very chilling, if true.