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Dave Osborne's avatar
Dave Osborne
7h

Matt, would you say more about the Patriot Front? I’m suspicious since no media will even try to interview or connect with them. We hear different things from SPLC (so suspicious) and then from MSM but I’m still trying to understand what’s behind them and whether they are the ones we saw marching with masks on their faces over the weekend or whether it was a con job. MSM doesn’t help by just throwing accusations rather than the work they do covering other protests. Thanks for your help.

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Rxan Smith's avatar
Rxan Smith
7h

I love this line: "what looks like a WWE version of politics has become our actual politics."

We all get it. It's unfortunate but true.

BUT... It's not a symptom of division, it's the output of an attention economy that pays in engagement, not sincerity. The algorithm doesn't care if the flag burner or the counter-protester actually believes it.

It only cares if the clip is loud enough to travel.

Same mechanism runs the two-party system underneath it: both sides sell the same two-column con, promises they know they won't keep, dressed up in reasons that don't hold. Wrote up the receipts here if you want the full breakdown:

https://uncomfortable.rxansmithmedia.com/p/winning-arguments-losing-america

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