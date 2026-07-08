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Cheryl's avatar
Cheryl
8h

Has anybody ever looked into that supposed ‘white nationalist patriot front’??? I don’t buy it. They look like actors paid for by SPLC faking white supremacy.

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Michael's avatar
Michael
9h

To call it “Tump’s America” is to concede a crucial point.

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