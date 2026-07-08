Produced by Ford Fischer / News2Share with additional footage by TJ Jones for Activism Uncensored, a Collaboration with Racket News

“What is a patriot? As America reached its 250th birthday, celebrated by President Trump’s Freedom 250 events in Washington DC, this question could be answered very differently, depending on who you asked. President Trump kicked off celebrations with a UFC fight at the White House on June 14th, which also happened to be his 80th birthday …

As attendees waited in line for the event on the White House's South Front, protesters against the administration rallied outside.” — Ford Fischer