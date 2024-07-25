“I'm originally from Wisconsin and now a 45 year old manager at a tech company in California. I lean right so my life is a blend of Kafkaesque anonymity and tech company absurdity (ie: I am not Abe Froman, the Sausage King of Chicago). Also, nothing in the Twitter files surprised me at all.

I am living proof of Matt's theory that they've forced the county into political corners but I wasn't always like this. I have watched Biden's Hindenburg-like in amazement and I think what's going on right now in the country is the strangest stuff I have ever seen. I'd rather not be political. I'd rather just work and go on vacation but obviously things are going off the rails in America.”

Commented on: