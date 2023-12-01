Discover more from Racket News
Lol: Before and After, in House Testimony
For former Mike Pence official Olivia Troye, what a difference one hour made
I know I said I wasn’t going to dwell on this, but some things are too funny. In yesterday’s surreal House hearing on censorship, the Democrats’ witness Olivia Troye denied to North Carolina congressman Dan Bishop something she’d said in her opening statement.
It turns out the time between Troye statements “Instead of continuing to spread conspiracy theories about government censorship” and “I’ve never said this was a conspiracy, you have not heard that comment from me” was exactly one hour. That has to be a first of some kind, although one minute would’ve been more impressive. Just an FYI from the train home…
The empress has no clothes.
Great job, Matt.
People like her deserved to be called out when they lie with impugnity.
How do these national security "experts" not understand how video recordings and the internet work? Troye is yet another deep state uniparty shill: In 2020, Troye, along with over 130 other former Republican national security officials, signed a statement that asserted that President Trump was unfit to serve another term, and "To that end, we are firmly convinced that it is in the best interest of our nation that Vice President Joe Biden be elected as the next President of the United States, and we will vote for him."