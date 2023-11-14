Since last week’s experiment with a livestream seemed to go over well, I thought I’d repeat it, perhaps with an eye out to making it into a regular thing. However, this time I’m going to focus not on material already reported on this site (we just released a long-in-the-works piece based on leaked Labour Party files) but other stories. The idea is to show what a particularly absurd news report looks like at a line-by-line level, to someone with the misfortune to have worked in this business for as long as me. I once saw Penn and Teller do the cups and balls trick using clear cups — this is the same idea, but with journalism instead of something cool like magic.

Topic of the day: another “people familiar with the matter” blockbuster hits the headlines. (The Orfalea video above should offer a clue as to subject.) Also, a little on the “UK Files,” an overlooked item from “Big Brother is Flagging You,” and other notes, time permitting. Click here at 5 p.m. EST to tune in, and for those complaining about YouTube: I know, I know. If and when we do this again, we should have solutions for Rumble and other sites.

In any case, for Racket readers who can put up with the inconvenience, I’d love to see you tonight.