Livestream Tonight, 8:00 p.m. ET: Walter Kirn and Matt Taibbi Watch New Hampshire Primary Results
Live Free or Die. Or, come hang out tonight, as Walter Kirn and I watch the Trump-Haley death match in New Hampshire
Governor DeSanctimonious, we hardly knew ye.
In a surprise move that recalled the last-minute machinations before Super Tuesday on the Democratic side last election cycle, Florida governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race for the Republican nomination, leaving Donald Trump and Nikki Haley squared off in a mano-a-mano battle in tonight’s New Hampshire primary. DeSantis was no doubt influenced by a 30-point blowout loss in the Iowa caucus, a result so bad that Trump was complimentary of his departed rival, calling DeSantis a “really terrific person.”
The clear hope of corporate donors is that with decks cleared, Haley can compete with Trump, particularly in a state where she’s polled well at times. We’ll see. Results in New Hampshire started coming in at around 7:30 p.m. in the loony 2020 primary, but unless it’s another early call like Iowa, this one will likely take at least a little while to sort out. Walter Kirn and I will be watching the returns beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Please join us!
Click here for Rumble:
Click here for YouTube:
See you tonight, Racket.
NH will likely be Haley's Waterloo moment.
Will tune in to watch the Circus that is US Politics!
Thank You for the Coverage & for all you do!
NH is an open primary state in the sense that people not registered as Republican or Democrat can vote in either primary. Kim Iversen showed a recent poll in which Trump has a massive lead among registered Republicans in NH, whereas Haley has a massive lead among non-party registered voters (presumably mostly Democrats).
This approach worked so well in 2016 when the Clintons hand-picked The Donald as Hillary's opponent. It did work better in 2022 when Democrats funded the most extreme Republicans in their primaries knowing they would be easier to defeat.
Expect bipartisan Machiavellian procedures to reign throughout 2024. The Aspen Institute's FBI/ DNC/ STate Media and social media's coverup of Hunter's computers/ Biden Corruption as "Russian Disinformation" (along with New Knowledge's engineering of the Alabama US Senate election to put the Senate under Democratic control) will look like child's play this time around.