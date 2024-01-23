Trump in Portsmouth

Governor DeSanctimonious, we hardly knew ye.

In a surprise move that recalled the last-minute machinations before Super Tuesday on the Democratic side last election cycle, Florida governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race for the Republican nomination, leaving Donald Trump and Nikki Haley squared off in a mano-a-mano battle in tonight’s New Hampshire primary. DeSantis was no doubt influenced by a 30-point blowout loss in the Iowa caucus, a result so bad that Trump was complimentary of his departed rival, calling DeSantis a “really terrific person.”

The clear hope of corporate donors is that with decks cleared, Haley can compete with Trump, particularly in a state where she’s polled well at times. We’ll see. Results in New Hampshire started coming in at around 7:30 p.m. in the loony 2020 primary, but unless it’s another early call like Iowa, this one will likely take at least a little while to sort out. Walter Kirn and I will be watching the returns beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Please join us!

See you tonight, Racket.