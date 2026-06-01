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MikeL's avatar
MikeL
2d

Very much looking forward to the new show. I was not familiar with The Assemblywomen before this but I read it yesterday. Definitely funny and relevant 2000+ years later. Best of luck Matt and Brad, I hope you guys have great success!

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Scott Horton's avatar
Scott Horton
2d

Brad Pearce is a brilliant genius.

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