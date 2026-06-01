As announced last week, I’m starting a new show today with Brad Pearce called Get Lit. We go live at 4:30 ET, and you can find us at these locations:

Substack

YouTube

Rumble

On on X @mtaibbi or @waywardrabbler

I explained a lot of the background behind this idea last week, but for those who missed the piece, today’s episode is on The Assemblywomen by Aristophanes, which is short and funny enough that you could read it on a healthy bathroom break between now and then. The full text can be found all over the Internet, but I suggest buying it online (Brad and I are using this four-play collection).

Illustrated by Daniel Medina

This play is a riot in many respects, but it’s safe to say that those unfamiliar will find their minds blown by how modern both the subject matter and the humor are. People who lived in 391 B.C. (or whatever they’re calling it now) weren’t even slightly dumber than us, in fact it bleeds through that audiences could handle a lot more than modern Americans can. At minimum, it’ll be fun to talk about, and to introduce Racket to Brad, who’s — let’s just say he’s a unique character.

See you soon.