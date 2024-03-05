Senate candidate Adam Schiff, announcing “I voted” because the “I Just Lied About Something” pins ran out in the House Gift Shop

Walter Kirn and I will be doing a livestream review of Super Tuesday results tonight. Sarcasm levels may be high, but we’ll work to keep things in bounds. If Super Tuesday has ever sucked this much before, I can’t remember it, but it should at least be amusing.

You can catch the feeds:

For Rumble, click here:

For YouTube, click here:

I’m writing from Amtrak, heading home from Loudoun County, where I got another head-scratching education into the difference between national perception and on-the-ground reality. (More on that later.) Visited a few polling stations there this morning that were, to quote Sir Sean Connery, deader than Julius Caesar. If there’s any suspense in today’s results it’ll be a miracle, but about a third of the delegates are being decided either way, so Walter and I may at least be able to talk general election, and make sport of election night coverage.

Please come join us, and if you have questions ahead of time, let us know in the comments. See you this evening!