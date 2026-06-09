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Racket News

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Mark Blair's avatar
Mark Blair
1d

Great show. I appreciate the detail. I'm really sick of our media environment creating cartoon versions of both Russia and Iran. Always important to be informed so that we can place ourselves in their shoes. I've got to think Putin is pissed.

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Ollo Gorog's avatar
Ollo Gorog
1d

The whack Putin story certainly has some big holes in it. So, a swarm of drones are allegedly shot down, and the Russian military displays one seemingly undamaged piece of electronics as proof? I'd walk in there with a frggin Hefty bag full of blowed up stuff, and dump it on the table, "Here's your shit. Stick it where the Sun don't shine!"

Maybe a lot of Russian exaggeration going on? Maybe The Comedian is just taking advantage of it to taunt Putin? Maybe Trump knew nothing about it, but he doesn't like to be seen as not knowing what's going on, so he improvised?

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