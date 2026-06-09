First of all, this is not a new podcast, lol. I’ve just been remiss in paying attention to a very interesting story, and friend and former colleague Matt Bivens — I should say Dr. Bivens, since Matt mostly quit journalism to be an ER doc some time ago — has a new story up about it on Substack. The title of his piece is “Zelensky & Putin Both Mention How a U.S.-Backed Drone Swarm Targeted Putin’s Home and Family,” and I’ll let him explain this evening why it’s more than a little unusual that a seemingly critical piece of national security news has been skipped over in the mainstream press. You can find us here at 5:00 PM Eastern tonight:

Substack

YouTube

Rumble

Or on X @mtaibbi, as always. See you in a bit.