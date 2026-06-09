Livestream, 5:00 PM ET: Did We Try to Whack Putin?
Interviewing friend and former colleague Matt Bivens about a weirdly undercovered story
First of all, this is not a new podcast, lol. I’ve just been remiss in paying attention to a very interesting story, and friend and former colleague Matt Bivens — I should say Dr. Bivens, since Matt mostly quit journalism to be an ER doc some time ago — has a new story up about it on Substack. The title of his piece is “Zelensky & Putin Both Mention How a U.S.-Backed Drone Swarm Targeted Putin’s Home and Family,” and I’ll let him explain this evening why it’s more than a little unusual that a seemingly critical piece of national security news has been skipped over in the mainstream press. You can find us here at 5:00 PM Eastern tonight:
Or on X @mtaibbi, as always. See you in a bit.
Great show. I appreciate the detail. I'm really sick of our media environment creating cartoon versions of both Russia and Iran. Always important to be informed so that we can place ourselves in their shoes. I've got to think Putin is pissed.
The whack Putin story certainly has some big holes in it. So, a swarm of drones are allegedly shot down, and the Russian military displays one seemingly undamaged piece of electronics as proof? I'd walk in there with a frggin Hefty bag full of blowed up stuff, and dump it on the table, "Here's your shit. Stick it where the Sun don't shine!"
Maybe a lot of Russian exaggeration going on? Maybe The Comedian is just taking advantage of it to taunt Putin? Maybe Trump knew nothing about it, but he doesn't like to be seen as not knowing what's going on, so he improvised?