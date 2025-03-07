Livestream: 4 pm ET
Racket readers are about to receive a packet of new articles. To explain the project and also make a case for audience participation, I'll be doing a livestream
I’ll be doing a livestream in about an hour, to explain a few things about the Racket Library, whose first real-time efforts are landing tonight. I thought it best to go live and answer questions before hitting send on an avalanche of new articles.
The Library project is designed to work without my participation, so Racket readers shouldn’t again have weeks like this, where I’m not writing. We’ve hired an excellent new editor from the Free Press, Greg Collard, who’ll be supervising what is essentially a media experiment. This is a running news reference project, whose purpose is to try to gather relevant primary sources in one place during the heat of news cycles.
There are some other features we’re unveiling, and a few notes about where to find stuff on the site. See you in a bit on the Substack app, Rumble, YouTube, or Twitter.
If this works as I understand the intention -as a repository for primary materials that will help us assess the truth of the news as it is being presented, it will be immensely helpful. A request - the documents that confirms Gorbachev was given promises that NATO would not expand.
I'm really excited about this project, I've wanted to do something like this for a while. The idea of building open source timelines for ongoing events and complicated threads is something that's sorely needed for understanding complex stories.
This sounds like it could end up being Racket's legacy. I'm stoked.