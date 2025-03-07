I’ll be doing a livestream in about an hour, to explain a few things about the Racket Library, whose first real-time efforts are landing tonight. I thought it best to go live and answer questions before hitting send on an avalanche of new articles.

The Library project is designed to work without my participation, so Racket readers shouldn’t again have weeks like this, where I’m not writing. We’ve hired an excellent new editor from the Free Press, Greg Collard, who’ll be supervising what is essentially a media experiment. This is a running news reference project, whose purpose is to try to gather relevant primary sources in one place during the heat of news cycles.

There are some other features we’re unveiling, and a few notes about where to find stuff on the site. See you in a bit on the Substack app, Rumble, YouTube, or Twitter.