Livestream, 2:00 PM ET: Matt Taibbi and Ryan Lovelace on the FBI's "Prohibited Access" Files
A brief discussion, and a floor open for questions, about the FBI's secret filing system
Ryan Lovelace and I this morning put out a pair of stories about FBI secrecy that went from “No way can that be true” to finished in a week. Please join me and fellow Racket reporter Ryan at 2 p.m. ET today to discuss the FBI’s “Prohibited Access” files story: what the story means, why it’s important, what might be in them, who helped make their existence public, and what’s potentially still to come. We’ll also explore potential downsides, i.e., how we’ll know if progress toward outing this system is impeded. To tune in, just go to @mtaibbi on X or click here:
